The Malta women’s selection is set to gather on Monday and launch their June training camp which will lead them to July’s friendly against Haiti.

Manuela Tesse’s side will meet the World-Cup bound side on July 1, in Switzerland.

Malta, who just moved up one place to 86th in the FIFA rankings, will use this camp as a preparation for September’s commitments in the newly-launched Women’s Nations League.

