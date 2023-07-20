Malta’s women’s team made it three-of-three at the FIBA Under-16 European Championships Division C tournament in Andorra when they thrashed Gibraltar 56-17 on Thursday.

This means that Malta officially secured the top spot in Group A. In the semifinal on Saturday, they will face the runner-up of Group B, a quartet consisting of Azerbaijan, hosts Andorra, Albania, and Moldova.

While on paper, this was an expected result, Malta took no risks and dominated proceedings from the outset with last-placed Gibraltar only managing single-digit scoring in each quarter in what was a low-scoring encounter for both sides.

Similarly to the game against Armenia, Malta were alert to make 32 steals, benefitting from Gibraltar’s 58 turnovers to make 34 points. While Gibraltar led with 53 rebounds, it was Malta who scored the most second-chance points, once again leading in points in the paint. Interestingly, Thursday’s game was a showcase for Malta’s bench players as they outscored the starters to put up 24 points throughout the game.

