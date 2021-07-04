Malta women’s international defender Nicole Sciberras is set to start a new chapter at Tavagnacco, as she is close to put pen to paper on a one-year deal with the Serie B side.
Sciberras, 20, has been on the books of Italian champions Juventus Women for the past two seasons with whom she won a Viareggio Tournament in the 2019/2020 season and finished runner-up in both Serie A Primavera campaigns.
With the Bianconere, Sciberras played 27 games in two seasons with two goals against Sassuolo and Chievo Fortitudo.
