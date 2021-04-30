Malta will face Denmark, Russia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Azerbaijan and Montenegro in Group E of the 2023 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

Malta, ranked 94, had moved up one pot following the successful UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 qualifying campaign and was in fifth among the six pots that were announced by UEFA.

In Pot 5, Malta were joined by Turkey, Georgia, Kosovo, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Cyprus, Faroe Islands and Latvia.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.