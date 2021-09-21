The Malta women’s national team will return to action as they host Bosnia-Herzegovina in their second 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifications at the Centenary Stadium, on Tuesday (kick-off: 18.30).

Malta have already faced Bosnia in the recent UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 qualifications, with the Bosnians winning on both occasions.

However, Malta came close to cancel a three-goal deficit and rescue a point in their second-round game against Bosnia at the Centenary Stadium.

“We know that it will be a very difficult game, having already faced them in the previous qualifications,” Gatt explained.

“This team is closer to our level and we believe that against these types of teams we can implement our football and have more opportunities to threaten them.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta