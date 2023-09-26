The Malta women’s national team will be looking to make it two wins out of two in the newly launched UEFA Women’s Nations League when they host Moldova at the Centenary Stadium, on Tuesday (kick-off: 8pm).

Under the guidance of coach Manuela Tesse, the Maltese selection enjoyed a winning start to this competition when a Haley Bugeja goal ten minutes from time earned them a hard-fought win over Latvia, in Riga.

Despite a lacklustre performance against the Baltic side, Tesse was pleased with the resilience her team showed throughout the match against a much-improved Latvia side.

“Football has improved in the smaller nations across Europe and the Latvia game is a reflection of that,” Tesse had told the Malta FA’s official channels after the game.

