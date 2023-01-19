Manuela Tesse’s highly-awaited debut as coach of the Malta women’s national team is pencilled for February as Luxembourg will travel over to face the Maltese side in a double-header.

The Luxembourg FA’s announced the friendly matches on their social media channels with the games set to be played on February 17 and February 20.

For Malta, these will be the first games since the September international window when they lost to Azerbaijan 2-0 at the Centenary Stadium before beating Montenegro with an identical score line, in Podgorica.

