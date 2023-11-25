The Malta women’s first team were awarded the IZIBET Elite Athlete Award by the Malta Sports Journalists Association in collaboration with the National Lottery for the September-October period.

Led by coach Manuela Tesse, the Maltese selection have recorded a perfect start in the newly-launched UEFA Women’s Nations League and are on the brink of securing a historic promotion to League B of the same competition.

“We are thrilled to be presenting this prestigious award to the Malta Women’s Football National Team, to recognize their efforts and their results in the League C Group 1, having attained 100% record beating countries the like of Latvia, Andorra and Moldova,” said Franco De Gabriele, Chief Commercial Officer of National Lottery plc.

