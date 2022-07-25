The American adventure has started for Maltese star Haley Bugeja as she underwent her first day as an Orlando Pride player.

The Malta women’s international, who will wear the number 7 shirt, embarked in the United States over the weekend, completing her medicals and going through the ritual photoshoot tasks that come along with an introductory presentation.

Meanwhile, Malta U-19’s star Maya Lucia has started her 10-day trial at Fiorentina Women as she travelled with the first-team to their pre-season camp in Moena.

