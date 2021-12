The Malta women’s national team has dropped two places into 95th in the latest FIFA Women’s Ranking, published on Thursday.

Despite dropping from the 93rd position, Malta – Pot 5 – did manage to gain 0.89 points after holding Pot 3 side Bosnia-Herzegovina to a draw and beating Pot 4 team Azerbaijan in the current 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifications.

