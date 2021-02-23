MALTA 0

SWEDEN 3

Asllani 19; Schough 60

Bjorn 82



MALTA

J. Xuereb, S. Farrugia, C. Zammit, A. Said, A. Sultana, N. Sciberras, S. Zammit, R. Cuschieri, E. Xuereb (65 V. Mifsud), M. Farrugia, B. Borg.

SWEDEN

J. Falk, E. Kullberg, K. Asllani (46 O. Schough), S. Blackstenius (64 L. Hurtig), N. Bjorn, J. Rybrink, J. Roddar (64 A. Nilden), H. Bennison (76 F. Angeldal), J. Rytting, R. Blomqvist (46 M. Larsson), F. Curmark (64 C. Seger).

Referee Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi (Italian FA).

Yellow cards Blomqvist, Farrugia.

Sweden earned a hard-fought 3-0 victory over a plucky Malta side in their second and final VisitMalta Women’s Trophy game.

Sweden, ranked fifth in the world and semi-finalists in the 2019 Women’s World Cup, forged ahead after 19 minutes with a fortunate deflection by Real Madrid player Kosovare Asllani. The Swedes had to wait until the second half to score two more goals through an Olivia Schough’s direct corner and a Nathalie Bjorn header.

