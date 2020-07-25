Haley Bugeja is closing on a high-profile move as on Saturday she will fly to Italy to complete a move to Serie A Femminile side Sassuolo Calcio.

Sixteen-year old Bugeja, who is represented by Sports Pro Management and Consultancy, will be undergoing a set of medical tests before putting pen to paper on a deal with the Italian club and join the rest of the team for their pre-season training.

If she joins Sassuolo, Bugeja would be following the path of fellow national team partners namely Nicole Sciberras (Juventus) and the new Lazio pair Emma Lipman and Rachel Cuschieri, who will be playing in Italy during the next campaign.

Sassuolo Femminile are one of the most respected sides in Italian women’s football, largely thanks to the fact that they are affiliated with the men’s side who also feature in Italy’s top-flight.

The Green and Black striped-team was having a solid season in the Serie A during the 2019/2020 campaign as before the coronavirus break, they were sitting sixth on 23 points. They were also set to play the second leg of the Coppa Italia quarter-final against Florentia San Gimignano, with whom Malta international Emma Lipman was featuring last season.

Ex-Serie A player Gianpiero Piovani is their current coach after a successful spell at Brescia femminile, winning the Italian Super Cup in 2017.