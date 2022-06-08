Malta women international Maria Farrugia will no longer stay at Sunderland AFC Ladies, the club announced on their official website.

Sunderland unveiled the list of retained players following the conclusion of their 2021/2022 FA Women’s Championship season on Wednesday.

“Maria Farrugia, Eve Blakey and Daisy Burt will all depart the club this summer,” the statement opened.

