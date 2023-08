Young Maltese midfielder Maya Lucia will continue her football career abroad after putting pen to paper on a deal with ZNK Split, one of Croatia’s best teams.

Lucia, 20, joins ZNK Split on a one-year deal to start her second consecutive experience outside of Maltese football.

Last season, Lucia made 15 appearances for Genoa Women as she spent the 2022/2023 season with the Grifone in Serie B.

