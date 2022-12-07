The Malta U-19’s women’s national team will face Faroe Islands and Armenia in their upcoming UEFA European Championship qualifications, in April.
Led by coach Frank Schembri, the Maltese side was drawn alongside these two nations in Group B4 which is pencilled for April.
Malta will be travelling to Armenia and will launch its campaign on April 4 before playing their second and final game four days later.
