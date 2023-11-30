Experience is always a pivotal factor in any aspect of life and if the Malta women’s national team wants to succeed in securing League B promotion against Moldova, experienced players will have to provide a crucial contribution.

One of those players is Ylenia Carabott, just one of five Malta women members who collected at least 90 caps.

After featuring in the latest win over Andorra during the October international window, Carabott has now represented Malta on 93 occasions and is the second all-time best scorer with 20 goals – trailing leader Dorianne Theuma by six.

Her 90th appearance arrived back in June when Manuela Tesse’s selection conceded their only defeat under the Italian’s guidance against eventual World Cup participants Haiti.

