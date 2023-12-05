It’s D-Day for the Malta women’s national team who can create football history if they can secure a point against Latvia at the Centenary Stadium on Tuesday (kick-off: 4pm).

Manuela Tesse’s girls have been in dominant form throughout the League C campaign and are currently leading the standing on 13 points, after winning their opening four matches before being held by Moldova in Chisinau last week.

Latvia are second, three points behind and the Baltic side can secure promotion with victory at the Centenary Stadium.

The Times of Malta SportsDesk have compiled the Malta women’s path in League C, which saw star striker Haley Bugeja standing out with eight goals from the five matches played.

