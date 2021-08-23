The Malta women’s U-17 national team picked up their first win at the Women’s European Junior Championships when they beat Romania 11-8 in Sibenik, Croatia, on Monday.

Anthony Farrugia’s girls were coming into the match on the back of two heavy defeats against Croatia (35-4) and Germany (25-5) over the weekend.

But against Romania, the Maltese girls knew they had the ability to break their duck in the competition and produced a gallant display.

The Romanians took a first-session 1-0 lead, but the Maltese fought back strongly and managed to score three times without reply in the second session through a brace from Martha Perici Ferrante and Kai Agius to go into the interval 3-1 up.

