A solid Malta women side went down fighting against giants Denmark in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifier at the Centenary Stadium.

Denmark, ranked 15th in the world, are looking to qualify for their first-ever World Cup since the 2007 edition and were tipped to win big in this game. In the reverse fixture, Denmark had won 7-0 in Viborg.

Nonetheless, the Maltese women, ranked 94th, staged a superb display where they executed their tactical plan to perfection, with Denmark scoring both goals only in the first minutes of the game.

