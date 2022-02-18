The Malta women’s national team could not have asked for a better start to their 2022 VisitMalta Women’s Trophy commitments after outclassing Moldova 3-1.

Coached by Mark Gatt, the Maltese side were clearly the dominant side in this game and the result does not do justice to Malta’s numerous chances they created throughout the 90 minutes.

Just five ranking places separate Malta (95th) and Moldova (100th), but with the game being a one-sided affair, it highlighted Malta’s superiority and ability to dispatch of teams who are in their region in the FIFA rankings.

