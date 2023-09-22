Malta women’s national teams’ coach Manuela Tesse has backed her team to open their UEFA Nations League campaign in style when they face Latvia at the Jūrmalas Pilsētas Stadium Sloka (kick-off: 15:30).

The women’s national team will be making their first appearance in the competition and will be bidding to top the group and secure promotion to Group B.

Tesse has been working with the players for the past few days and sounded positive that her squad is ready for the challenge against the former Soviet Republic.

“It is not easy to prepare for two competitive matches in a span of four days, I however believe in the players and the preparation done with their respective clubs. Ultimately everything will be decided on the pitch, but from what I have seen in the past four training sessions, I think that we are ready to face Latvia,” said Malta coach Tesse.

