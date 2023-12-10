Haley Bugeja is eager to see Malta in action in League B of the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 qualifiers as she believes her team has what it takes to be a competitive side.

Being one of the teams in League B means the Maltese side is now among the best 32 UEFA member associations and therefore the challenge will be even more difficult come the qualifications opener in April.

The complete picture of the teams forming the 16-team League B will be ready once the promotion and relegation play-off games are played in February.

However, there are already eight teams confirmed in League B including the four relegated from League A which are Scotland (FIFA ranking 23), Portugal (rank 19), Wales (29) and Switzerland (21).

