BOSNIA HERZEGOVINA 1

MALTA 0

The Malta national team were left to rue their missed chances as Mark Gatt’s girls succumbed to a Maja Jelcic’s first-half goal that earned Bosnia the win at the BH Training Centre.

Both sides had their moments in the match, with Malta failing to capitalise on three major opportunities in the first half that could have swung the match in their favour.

With this win, Bosnia have joined Malta on the four-point mark after six matches with the national team now set to host Denmark and Russia in their next qualifying commitments in April.

Bosnia’s Marija Milinkovic created the first chance of the game with a long-range effort that flew over.

Malta goalkeeper Janice Xuereb was then alert to keep out Dajana Spasojevic’s long-range strike.

