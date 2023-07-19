Malta confirmed their passage to the semifinals of the FIBA Under-16 Division C European Championships on Wednesday when they beat Armenia 62-46 in Andorra.

With two wins under their belt, Malta’s players will now be all but assured of the top spot in Group A before their final game against Gibraltar on Thursday (tip-off: 2.30pm) while Georgia and Armenia face off in the earlier game of the day.

For Malta, it was yet another impressive performance for Caffe Moak Luxol trio Vanja Baldacchino, Sarah Fenech Pace, and Sarah Sciberras as Baldacchino led Malta’s scoring with 19 points on the day. She added eight rebounds, four assists, and two steals. Fenech Pace and Sciberras – leading scorers against Georgia on Tuesday – both scored 14, with Fenech Pace adding eight rebounds in a strong defensive performance, eight assists, and three steals. Sciberras dished out four assists and made three steals. Shanice Farrugia rounded up the double-digits with 11 points, six rebounds, and four steals.

Read the full story on SportsDesk...