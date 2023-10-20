Malta’s women’s national team will be playing two matches against Andorra in the UEFA Nations League at the end of the month and head coach Manuela Tesse has announced her provisional 27-player squad.

Malta is set to face Andorra first in a home match on Friday, October 27 (kick-off: 8pm) at the Centenary Stadium and again on Tuesday, October 31in an away fixture at the Estadi Comunal d’Andorra La Vella, (kick-off: 7pm).

Malta are leaders of League C Group 1, after winning against both Latvia and Moldova in the first two games played last September. On the other hand, Andorra won against Moldova and lost their home game against Latvia.

