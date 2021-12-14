Malta women’s striker Haley Bugeja has been named as the best player in the Italian Serie A Femminile.

The Sassuolo striker was honoured by L Football, an Italy-based publication that specializes in women’s football.

In her first comments, Bugeja could not hide her satisfaction at winning this award.

“I am really happy to win this important award,” the young striker said just a few minutes after her presentation.

This is the latest accolade won by Bugeja after earlier this month she was selected to be part of the IFFHS Women’s U-20’s Best XI for the second consecutive year.

