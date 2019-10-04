MALTA 0

ITALY 2

Bartoli 69

Girelli 90 pen.

A sound defensive performance was not enough for the women’s national team to avoid a narrow defeat to heavyweights Italy in a Euro 2021 qualifier at the Centenary Stadium yesterday.

For almost 70 minutes of the match, Italy had struggled to find a way past the organised Maltese defence, despite enjoying large spells of possession.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

But in the end it had to be a fine individual effort from Elena Bartoli and a Cristian Girelli to secure the points for Italy who maintained their perfect start in the qualifying campaign.

Still, Malta coach Mark Gatt will surely be heartened by the resilience shown by his players ahead of their remaining European assignments, which includes an away trip to Italy next month.

Gatt shaped his team in a 4-3-2-1 formation with Florentia San Gimignano defender Emma Lipman partnering Charlene Zammit at the heart of the backline. Juventus midfielder Nicole Sciberras formed the midfield trio alongside skipper Dorianne Theuma and Shona Zammit, of Pink Bari. PSV’S Rachel Cuschieri, Brenda Borg and Maria Farrugia of Sunderland led their forward line.

Italy, on their part, started with their usual 4-4-2 formation but coach Milena Bertolini made several changes from their recent qualifications. At the back, Linda Fusetti, of Milan, replaced Atletico Madrid’s Elena Linari.

Upfront, Milan captain Valentina Giacinti was the main forward aided by Inter duo Gloria Marinello and Stefania Tarenzi.

Italy could have opened the score after four minutes but Tarenzi’s close-range effort sailed over the bar.

Malta’s waiting game almost paid dividends when on 12 minutes, Gatt’s side worked out a well-engineered counter-attack but Shona Zammit’s final conclusion went wide.

A Valentina Cernoia’s effort on the 15th minute mark was blocked into corner as Italy were looking to step up their pressure on the hosts. Moments later, the Juventus midfielder threatened again but failed to hit the target.

Malta goalkeeper Janice Xuereb came to her team’s rescue on 19 minutes when she denied Aurora Galli from the edge of the area.

In the early stages of the first half, Malta’s backline was proving a tough nut to crack for the Italians with Manuela Giugliano’s first-time effort finishing just wide.

Despite playing against the wind, Italy continued to try their luck from long-range with Galli finding enough space as she forced Xuereb to another save just before the half-hour mark.

On the 37th minute, Xuereb denied Cernoia whose free-kick was deflected and ended up into the hands of the Malta custodian.

Five minutes from half-time, Borg squandered a clear-cut chance when she darted into the box but her effort went in vain.

Malta had the final say of the first 45 minutes through a Theuma freekick which Giuliani blocked as both teams entered into the dressing rooms in a goalless stalemate.

After the change of ends, Italy coach Bertolini brought on star player Cristiana Girelli to inspire her offensive line.

In the second half, Italy knocked on Malta’s door first when on the 60th minute, Valentina Giacinti put Tarenzi through on goal but once again could not slot past an inspired Xuereb.

Juventus’ Girelli seemed to be Italy’s main source of inspiration and on the 65th minute she placed a well-inviting ball onto the head of Valentina Bergamaschi but could not direct the ball past Xuereb.

Girelli’s substitution paid dividends on the 69th minute, when she found Bartoli inside the eighteen-yard box and the Roma skipper hit a curling effort that went past Xuereb for Italy’s lead.

Moments later, Girelli almost doubled their lead when she tried a personal effort but could not direct the ball into the back of the net.

Italy wrapped up the points deep into stoppage time. Lipman was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the area and from the spot Girelli made it 2-0.

MALTA

J. Xuereb; S. Farrugia, C. Zammit, E. Lipman, J. Flask; D. Theuma (59 A. Said), S. Zammit, N. Sciberras (82 J. Vella Turner); M. Farrugia, R. Cuschieri, B. Borg (71 E. Xuereb).

ITALY

L. Giuliani; V. Bergamaschi, S. Gama, A. Galli, G. Marinelli (46 C. Girelli), E. Bartoli, S. Tarenzi (63 M. Rosucci), L. Fusetti, V. Giacinti, V. Cernoia, M. Giugliano.

Referee Ivana Projkovska (North Macedonia).

Other result: Denmark vs Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-0.