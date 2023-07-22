Malta’s women suffered a heart-breaking defeat to host country Andorra in the semifinal of the FIBA Under-16 European Championships Division C on Saturday.

It was a test of Malta’s strength under pressure which Giovanni Gebbia’s side did not manage to overcome this time around, after having won every game in the running up to this knockout tie.

While it was Malta who started on the front foot, Andorra caught up and made them pay for offensive mistakes. In fact, Andorra made more than half of their points through fast breaks and despite Malta making nearly double as many rebounds, 16 Andorran steals and other turnovers from the Maltese proved costly in the end.

Read the full story here...