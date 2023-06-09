The Malta women’s national moved up another place in the FIFA rankings as they now sit 86th, following June’s update.

Last March, Manuela Tesse’s side moved up one place into 87th after beating Luxembourg twice in February’s international window – the first games with the Italian coach in charge since taking over from Mark Gatt.

In April, Tesse guided Malta to its first away victory under her helm after beating Estonia 2-1 in Tallinn.

