Following December’s success in the UEFA Women’s Nations League, the Malta women’s national team will return in action with a couple of friendlies during this month’s international window.

Manuela Tesse’s side, ranked 86th, will host Faroe Islands and Belarus on February 22 and February 25 respectively.

Albania will be travelling over to Malta as well but they will be playing only the Faroes and Belarus.

More details on SportsDesk.