The Malta women’s national team secured a historic promotion to League B of the UEFA Nations League when they came from a goal down to beat Latvia 2-1 at the Centenary Stadium on Thursday.

It was a heroic performance from the Maltese side who needed just a point to seal the top spot in their group in League C.

The triumph marks a historic day for football in Malta as the women’s selection became the first senior national team to achieve promotion in the UEFA Nations League.

"I am so proud of these players they worked very very hard for this and no doubt the future of Maltese women's football is very bright," Malta coach Manuela Tesse said at the end of the match.

The squad celebrate their triumph over Lativa. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Some 1,008 people watched the match at the Centenary Stadium - a record attendance for a Malta women's game.

Malta's hopes were dealt a blow eight minutes into the second half when Latvia were awarded a penalty and Miksone kept her cool to send Malta goalkeeper Janice Xuereb the wrong way and put the hosts in trouble.

Still, the Maltese players kept control of their nerves and the introduction of Maria Farrugia did the trick for Malta as the nippy forward took centre stage to turn the match in Malta’s favour.

After 58 minutes Farrugia raced past two opponents before finding Rachel Cuschieri whose first-time pass was headed home by Kayley Willis.

The hosts were not finished and after 73 minutes they went on to strike the winner when Farrugia evaded her marker to fire the ball into the far net to the delight of the Maltese fans.