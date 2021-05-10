The Malta women’s national team will launch their 2023 Women’s World Cup qualification campaign with a trip to group heavyweights Denmark on September 16.

Mark Gatt’s first home game will be five days later – on September 21 – when Malta will host Bosnia-Herzegovina, who were in Pot 3.

In Group E, Malta were pitted alongside 2022 UEFA Women’s Euro participants Denmark and Russia, Bosnia, Azerbaijan and Montenegro.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website on the Times of Malta