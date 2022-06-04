Malta has sent its newly formed women’s basketball 3×3 team over to Cyprus Friday to take part in this year’s European Cup qualifiers. The side will be led by coach Angela Adamoli, who has vast experience in the sport due to her having won gold at the 2018 world championships as the Italian team coach.

The Malta roster consists of four locally-based players – Starlites’ Stephanie De Martino and Mikela Riolo, as well as Hibernians’ Samantha Brincat and Ashleigh van Vliet.

Malta is seeded first in its group, facing Luxembourg (tip-off: 08.55) and Cyprus (16.55) on Saturday. Were they to make it past the group stage, they would then head into the quarter-finals on Sunday. If qualification is achieved on Sunday, then the team would turn its sights to Graz, Austria for the finals in September.

