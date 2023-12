The U-17’s women’s selection will be vying for a League A promotion after discovering their opponents for February’s three-team League B European qualifications.

Led by coach Vince Galea, Malta will face Northern Ireland and Luxembourg, opponents also in round 1, between February 21 and February 27.

The six group winners and the runner-up with the best record against the teams finishing first and third in their group will be promoted to League A for 2024/2025 round 1.

More details on SportsDesk.