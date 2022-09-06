MONTENEGRO 0

MALTA 2

Farrugia 28; Lipman 45

A strong showing propelled the Malta women’s national team to an impressive 2-0 over Montenegro in Podgorica and end up their 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers in style.

First-half goals from Maria Farrugia and captain Emma Lipman, her first for her country, were enough to hand coach Mark Gatt a victory in his final game in charge.

As a result, Malta finished their campaign with seven points – their best record in the new format of this competition – as the Montenegro win follows the 2-2 draw against Bosnia-Herzegovina and a 2-1 victory in Baku, against Azerbaijan.

Coach Gatt made a trio of changes for this game with Maia Debono and Ann-Marie Said starting as fullbacks while Dorianne Theuma was deployed behind the forwards.

