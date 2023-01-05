Malta women’s forward Ylenia Carabott is set to return to Italian football as she is on the brink of signing for Spezia until the end of the 2022/2023 campaign, the Times of Malta can confirm.

Carabott started this season on the books of English club Gillingham Women but has decided to part ways after eight games and two goals in the third-tier.

The former Hibernians and Birkirkara player would return for a second spell in Italian football after having already been on the books of Chievo Verona.

Read the full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt