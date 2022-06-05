Malta’s run in the FIBA Women’s 3×3 Europe Cup qualifiers came to an end on Sunday as they lost 15-8 to Cyprus in the semifinal. The Maltese had already lost 14-6 in their first matchup against the Cypriots on Saturday and this time around, they could not find an answer to the hosts’ dominant play, particularly of Eleni Pilakouta who was a force under the rim.

With the winner of the final being the only side to qualify for the finals in Graz, Austria in September, a win was detrimental, but it was once again Cyprus who were the side in control throughout the game. the Cypriots now face the winner of the Luxembourg vs Ireland game in the final.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta