Malta’s run towards a direct placing into the women’s Europe Cup qualifiers semifinals ended on Saturday as they lost 14-6 to hosts Cyprus in the final game of the group. This was the second loss of two qualifying games played on Saturday.
It was a dominant showing from Cyprus, who had just beaten Luxembourg moments earlier. After this win, Cyprus finished top of the group in Pool A on a 2-0 record – heading straight to the semifinals – as Luxembourg and Malta head into the knockout rounds having to a quarter-final round. Were Malta to win this game, it would have ended in a three-way tie between the three teams. Malta now faces Kosovo in the quarters.
