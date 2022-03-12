The Malta’s women’s rugby 7s national team will be taking part in the Sicilian section of the Coppa Italia for the remainder of the 2021-22 season, the Malta Rugby Football Union announced.

Between this month and the middle of June, the national team will take part in six rounds of the competition together with four other Sicilian rugby teams.

The first of these rounds will take place on Sunday, with the Maltese national team travelling to Ragusa for the competition.

The Maltese national team will be participating in this competition alongside Sicilian sides ASD Cus Catania Rugby, ASD Ragusa Rugby Union, Iron Ladies Rugby Palermo ASD, and Rugby I Briganti ASD Onlus.

