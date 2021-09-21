Malta women’s waterpolo champions Sirens ASC are set for an historic participation in European club competitions as the St Paul’s Bay’s side will take part in the qualification round of the Euro League in November.

Sirens ASC took the women’s league by storm this season as they managed to win the championship crown for the first time in their history after defeating Sliema 12-7 in the title decider this month.

Now, the St Paul’s Bay outfit are looking to give further experience to their young team when they have registered to take part in the LEN Euro League in November for the first time in their history.

Sirens were drawn in Group B and will be up against some of Europe’s best teams in Ferencvaros Telekom Budapest, of Hungary, Lille UC, of France, hosts SIS Roma, Spain’s Mediterrani Barcelona, and ZVL 1886 Tetteroo, of the Netherlands.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta