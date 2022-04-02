The Malta women’s national team will return to action with a stern test in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers against giants Denmark.

After hosting the Danes on April 8 at the Centenary Stadium, Malta will take on Italy U-23’s selection in a friendly on April 12.

The home friendly will replace the qualifier against Russia which was originally scheduled on that date before being called off due to the ongoing Russian invasion in Ukraine.

“This international window will see us face a tough side in Denmark,” coach Mark Gatt told a news conference.

“They are one of the best teams in the world and whenever they play against teams like us, they strive to win and score a lot of goals.

