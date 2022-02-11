Malta will host Moldova and Morocco in the second edition of the VisitMalta Women’s International Trophy between February 16 and February 22.

This international tournament will be organised by the Malta Football Association through its commercial arm MFA Sports Plus Limited and was launched on Friday morning at a news conference at the Centenary Hall.

Malta, ranked 95th in the latest FIFA Women’s Rankings, will use this tournament as a preparation for their upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers against Denmark and Russia that will be played both on home soil in April.

