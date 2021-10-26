The Malta women’s national team will wrap up their second international window of this 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifying campaign when they cross swords with Azerbaijan at the ASK Arena in Baku, on Tuesday (kick-off: 4pm).

Led by coach Mark Gatt, the Maltese side is on the back of a 3-0 defeat against 24th-ranked Russia in Khimki.

“We took some time to settle down but afterwards, I feel that we were tactically disciplined on the field,” Gatt explained.

“Against such teams, you are condemned as soon as you make the slightest of mistakes, but it does not mean that it cannot happen against other teams, like Azerbaijan. However, managing to stay organised and compact against those kinds of teams means that we are progressing in our development.”

