Malta international Emma Lipman will be donning new colours in the upcoming season after putting pen to paper on a deal with Como Women in Serie B.

Last season, Lipman contributed to Lazio women’s wonderful campaign which resulted in the Biancocelesti‘s return to the Serie A after eight years.

Lipman, who has 10 caps with the Malta national team, will be playing Serie B football again with a team that is striving to be among the top challengers.

