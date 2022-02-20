On his 60th game in charge of the Malta women’s national team, coach Mark Gatt would have liked to have capped this milestone with a positive result against Morocco in the second game of the VisitMalta Women’s Tournament.

However, the Maltese side were frustratingly defeated by just a goal to nil by a much-improved Morocco side that is looking to qualify for their first ever Women’s World Cup through the African qualifications.

Backed by the Maltese crowd, including the South End Core, that filled the Tony Bezzina Stadium’s stands, the Maltese team had the opportunity to rise to the occasion and rub shoulders against a very strong team that was going to test their abilities from every aspect.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.