Malta’s UEFA Women’s EURO qualifying match against Denmark on April 14, 2020 has been postponed due to the current situation relating to the COVID-19 virus.

The Maltese girls were due to host Denmark at the Centenary Stadium in their eighth Group B qualifier but all fixtures scheduled for April have been postponed by UEFA.

The other UEFA Women’s EURO Group B qualifiers affected by this decision are Bosnia & Herzegovina-Denmark, Italy-Israel, Georgia-Israel and Bosnia & Herzegovina-Italy.

Led by coach Mark Gatt, the Malta women’s team are coming from two positive home performances , winning 2-1 against Georgia and losing narrowly (3-2) against Bosnia & Herzegovina. Malta are fourth in the group, level with Israel on four points but the latter have a game in hand.

Italy lead the standings with 18 points but have played a match more than Denmark who are sharing second place with Bosnia & Herzegovina in Group B on 15 points. Denmark have played two games fewer than Bosnia.

On Tuesday, UEFA announced that all UEFA competitions and matches (including friendlies) for clubs and national teams for both men and women have been put on hold until further notice. The UEFA EURO 2020 Play-off matches, scheduled for the end of March, will now be played at the start of June, subject to a review of the situation. The June international window will take place as planned so far.

Subsequently, the Malta Under-21 team’s UEFA U-21 European Championship qualifying matches against Ukraine and Finland, scheduled to take place at the Gozo Stadium later this month, have been postponed to June.

The Malta FA had already announced that Malta’s friendly matches against Gibraltar on March 26 and Azerbaijan on March 30, due to have been played at the National Stadium, have been called off.