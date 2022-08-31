On Friday, August 26, the Malta women’s national cricket team departed to participate in the Intercontinental Cup in Romania.

Despite only having rejuvenated cricket for women at the beginning of the year, the Malta Cricket Association (MCA) was confident that the squad was ready to compete.

Out of the 13 squad members, only two had ever played the game of cricket before the start of the training camps.

Under the guidance of South African coach Lee Tuck, his ambitious task was to develop and mentor the squad into a team that could compete at international level.

Over an eight-month period the squad was put through a specialized training programme focused on mental strength and conditioning, along with learning the required skills needed to be able to compete at a high level.

