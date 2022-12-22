The Malta women’s national teams are set to usher into a new era as Malta Football Association (MFA) president Bjorn Vassallo announced that a unique philosophy will be put in place under new coach Manuela Tesse.

Tesse, a UEFA Pro License holder, was officially unveiled as the Head Coach of the Malta women’s national teams, a role which sees her supervising all categories from senior to youth teams.

She is the first female to be appointed in charge of the senior women’s side and her contract runs until 2024, practically once the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 qualifications come to an end.

For Vassallo, this is a critical point for the growth of the women’s game with former national team coach Mark Gatt describing the movement as being at a crossroads in an interview with the Times of Malta back in September.

A former Serie A Femminile coach with Pomigliano, Tesse will be in charge of the senior side which is expected to return to action in February with two home friendlies before playing another couple of games on away soil during the April international window.

