The Malta women’s national team is set to open its 2022 commitments with two unique challenges as they will rub shoulders with Moldova and Morocco for the first time in their international history.

Both teams together with hosts Malta will be participating in the second edition of the VisitMalta Women’s International Trophy.

Ranked 95th in the world, Malta is looking to bounce back from the recent defeats against Montenegro and Bosnia-Herzegovina during their latest 2023 Women’s World Cup qualifications.

