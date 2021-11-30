An assessment of Malta’s anti-money laundering regime today by Moneyval would see the country pass with flying colours, FIAU director Kenneth Farrugia said on Tuesday.

Addressing a financial crime conference organised by the MFSA, Farrugia said many improvements had taken place since the 2019 Moneyval assessment which called into question Malta’s will to investigate and prosecute money-laundering.

Since this assessment, Malta had managed to implement 56 out of 58 recommendations for improvement flagged by Moneyval, a council of Europe expert group on money-laundering, Farrugia said.

The FIAU director said the pending implementation of the final two recommendations is what led to Malta’s grey listing in June by the FATF, a global anti-money body.

RELATED STORIES Malta makes ‘good progress’ on greylisting action plan - FATF president

Farrugia said the FIAU had formulated an action plan to implement the two pending recommendations on tax evasion and the beneficial ownership of companies.

He said the FIAU, police and tax authorities had clarified their respective roles on tax evasion and were working together better to deal with such cases.

Farrugia said the FIAU has increased its output of reports sent to the police and tax authorities when it came to suspected tax evasion cases.

He explained how the FIAU’s role is to gather intelligence that facilitates and speeds up police investigations.

Intelligence gathering and sharing

Farrugia clarified that the FIAU gathers intelligence, not evidence that can be presented in court.

This intelligence guides the police on where to carry out their investigations.

“We guide the police to be more efficient in the investigation phase. Intelligence sent to the police cannot be used in court. All intelligence needs to be collected as evidence by the police…We basically provide them with the leads”, Farrugia said.

He explained how intelligence sharing between FIUs often took place within a matter of days, whereas formal exchanges of evidence is often much more time-consuming.

Farrugia said some jurisdictions are often willing to share intelligence, but not actual evidence.

The FIAU director said information sharing between local stakeholders on particular cases had proven to make the key difference.

Such cooperation is also vital on an international level, as money-laundering cases often have a cross-border dimension, Farrugia said.